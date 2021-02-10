Georgia legislature aims to define sedation-use in office-based surgeries

The Georgia Senate debated a bill that will direct the Georgia Composite Medical Board to establish rules around sedation use in office-based surgeries, JD Supra reported Feb. 9.

The board will define sedation use in "any surgery or invasive medical procedure requiring sedation, when performed in a location other than a hospital, hospital associated surgical center, or an ambulatory surgical facility, including, but not limited to, physicians' offices and medispas."

State Sen. Jen Jordan, D-Atlanta, proposed an amendment to require dentists to supervise sedation use over concerns about sexual assault, but the amendment failed after an 18-26 vote.

The Senate unanimously passed the bill and it was sent to the Georgia House of Representatives.

