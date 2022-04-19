Envision Healthcare adds new member to leadership team

Riz Hatton -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large
Save to MyBeckers

Medical group Envision Healthcare has added Charles McRae to its leadership team as service line executive for the anesthesia service line.

Before his new role, Mr. McRae served as senior vice president of operations for El Segundo, Calif.-based Radiology Partners. He was also CEO of Columbus (Ohio) Radiology Partners, according to an April 19 news release shared with Becker's.

Envision provides services to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities across 45 states and Washington, D.C.

Copyright © 2022 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

10 Most-Read Articles

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast