Envision Healthcare adds new member to leadership team

Medical group Envision Healthcare has added Charles McRae to its leadership team as service line executive for the anesthesia service line.

Before his new role, Mr. McRae served as senior vice president of operations for El Segundo, Calif.-based Radiology Partners. He was also CEO of Columbus (Ohio) Radiology Partners, according to an April 19 news release shared with Becker's.

Envision provides services to more than 1,800 clinical departments in healthcare facilities across 45 states and Washington, D.C.