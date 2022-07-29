Anesthesiology's 6 biggest stories in July

An anesthesiologist helped victims of a mass shooting, a report found an almost nine percent anesthesiologist pay bump in the last year, and a Boston program won the top spot in Doximity's residency program ranking.

Six of the biggest anesthesiology stories Becker's has reported on in July:

1. Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital is the top anesthesiology residency program, per Doximity. See the top 10 anesthesiology residency programs here.

2. Anesthesiologist pay jumped 8.9 percent percent in the last year, according to a report based on 2,695 physician and advanced practitioner search engagements conducted from April 1, 2021, to March 31.

3. The regulations of the No Surprises Act have yet to financially affect anesthesia groups, according to a June blog post from Tony Mira, Anesthesia Business Consultants' president and CEO. However, there have not been any reviews of independent dispute resolutions for anesthesia claims, Mr. Mira said, which could become an issue for claims involving chronic pain.

4. A Bingham Farms, Mich.-based physician was convicted of running a $35 million pill mill. After a two-month trial, a jury found anesthesiologist David Jankowski, 62, guilty on 30 charges for a pill mill scheme he ran out of a former medical clinic in Dearborn Heights, Mich.

5. An Indiana appeals court affirmed the decision that a certified registered nurse fired from Indianapolis-based Riley Hospital for Children was due to behavioral problems rather than sex discrimination.

6. Wendy Rush, MD, an anesthesiologist at Northwestern Medicine in Evanston, Ill., was one of the physicians who assisted victims of a July 4 mass shooting in Highland Park, Ill..