Anesthesiologists per capita in the worst states for healthcare

There are 10.76 anesthesiologists for every 100,000 residents in West Virginia, the worst-ranked state for healthcare.

The rankings were created by MoneyGeek, which evaluated three main categories: health outcomes, healthcare costs and access to care.

Data on the number of anesthesiologists in each state are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

Here is the number of anesthesiologists per capita in the 10 worst states for healthcare:

Note: Employment data for anesthesiologists was not available for every state.

1. West Virginia: 10.76 anesthesiologists per 100,000 residents

2. Alaska: Data not available.

3. Louisiana: 5.04 anesthesiologists per 100,000 residents

4. Oklahoma: Data not available.

5. Mississippi: Data not available.

6. Tennessee: 14.99 anesthesiologists per 100,000 residents

7. Missouri: 1.93 anesthesiologists per 100,000 residents

8. New Mexico: 5.2 anesthesiologists per 100,000 residents

9. North Carolina: 2.55 anesthesiologists per 100,000 residents

10. South Dakota: Data not available.