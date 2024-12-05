Anesthesiologists per capita in 30 states

Massachusetts has the highest number of anesthesiologists per capita out of any state at 26.78 anesthesiologists for every 100,000 residents.

California has the highest number of anesthesiologists in total and 13.84 per capita.

Data on the number of anesthesiologists in each state are from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which updated employment data to reflect 2023 in April.

State populations are from World Population Review.

Here is the number of anesthesiologists for every 100,000 residents in each state:

Note: Data was not available for every state.

Alabama: 1.75

Arkansas: 7.77

California: 13.84

Hawaii: 4.19

Illinois: 8.39

Indiana: 11.03

Kentucky: 11.01

Louisiana: 5.04

Maine: 17.12

Massachusetts: 26.78

Michigan: 20.42

Minnesota: 15.1

Missouri: 1.93

Montana: 8.75

Nebraska: 6.54

Nevada: 12.15

New Hampshire: 15.66

New Jersey: 11.69

New Mexico: 5.2

New York: 7.7

North Carolina: 2.55

Ohio: 12.36

Oregon: 13.72

Pennsylvania: 11.2

South Carolina: 8.42

Tennessee: 14.99

Texas: 4.42

Washington: 12.63

West Virginia: 10.76

Wisconsin: 10.79