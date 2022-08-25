Anesthesiologists making headlines: 4 updates in 2 weeks

Here are four anesthesiologists making headlines since Aug. 9:

1. Andy Harris, MD, is an anesthesiologist who serves as the Republican representative for Maryland's 1st District and has been in office since 2011. Here is a list of the 17 other physicians who serve in the 117th U.S. Congress.

2. Randy Rosen, MD, a former anesthesiologist in Beverly Hills, Calif., has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for stealing nearly $38 million through an insurance fraud scheme that paid patients at sober living homes to undergo medically unnecessary testing and surgeries.

3. Bel Air, Md.-based University of Maryland Upper Chesapeake Health has named four new members for its board of directors, including Sanjeev Kumar, MD, a board-certified anesthesiologist at UM UCH.

4. Narendra Raval, a former anesthesiologist at Bakersfield, Calif.-based Mercy Hospital, has surrendered his license after the California Medical Board accused him of administering the wrong medicine to a pregnant woman in labor, which left her parapalegic for one year.