The 17 physicians in the 117th US Congress

As several physicians run for Congressional office in 2022, it's worth noting their 17 colleagues who hold medical degrees and serve in the 117th U.S. Congress.

Four physicians currently serve as senators, and 13 serve as representatives.

Meet the 17 physicians in the 117th U.S. Congress:

1. Ami Bera, MD: Dr. Bera is a general practice physician who serves as the democratic representative for California's 7th District, and has been in office since 2013.

2. Larry Bucshon, MD: Dr. Bucshon is a thoracic surgeon who serves as the Republican representative for Indiana's 8th District, and has been in office since 2011.

3. Michael Burgess, MD: Dr. Burgess is an OBGYN who serves as the Republican representative for Texas' 26th District, and has been in office since 2002.

4. Scott DesJarlais, MD: Dr. DesJarlais is a family medicine physician who serves as the Republican representative for Tennessee's 4th District, and has been in office since 2011.

5. Neal Dunn, MD: Dr. Dunn is a urologist who serves as the Republican representative for Florida's 2nd District, and has been in office since 2017.

6. Mark Green, MD: Dr. Green is an emergency medicine physician who serves as the Republican representative for Tennessee's 7th District, and has been in office since 2019.

7. Andy Harris, MD: Dr. Harris is an anesthesiologist who serves as the Republican representative for Maryland's 1st District, and has been in office since 2011.

8. Ronny Jackson, MD: Dr. Jackson is an emergency medicine physician who serves as the Republican representative for Texas' 13th District, and has been in office since 2020.

9. John Joyce, MD: Dr. Joyce is a dermatologist who serves as the Republican representative for Pennsylvania's 9th District, and has been in office since 2019.

10. Mariannette Miller Meeks, MD: Dr. Meeks is an ophthalmologist who serves as the Republican representative for Iowa's 2nd District, and has been in office since 2020.

11. Greg Murphy, MD: Dr. Murphy is a urologist who serves as the Republican representative for North Carolina's 3rd District, and has been in office since 2019.

12. Raul Ruiz, MD: Dr. Ruiz is an emergency medicine physician who serves as the Democratic representative for California's 36th District, and has been in office since 2013.

13. Kim Schrier, MD: Dr. Schrier is a pediatric physician who serves as the Democratic representative for Washington's 8th District, and has been in office since 2018.

14. John Barrasso, MD: Dr. Barrasso is an orthopedic surgeon who serves as a Republican senator for Wyoming.

15. Bill Cassidy, MD: Dr. Cassidy is a gastroenterologist who serves as a Republican senator for Louisiana.

16. Roger Marshall, MD: Dr. Marshall is an OBGYN who serves as a Republican senator for Kansas.

17. Rand Paul, MD: Dr. Paul is an ophthalmologist who serves as a Republican senator for Kentucky.