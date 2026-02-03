California CRNA earns national echocardiography fellowship

Mark Gabot, DNP, CRNA, a faculty member at the Pasadena, Calif-based Kaiser Permanente School of Anesthesia and nursing instructor at California State University in Fullerton, was inducted as a fellow of the American Society of Echocardiography.

He is the first CRNA in the U.S. and the second APRN overall to earn the designation, which recognizes contributions to cardiovascular ultrasound through education, research and leadership, according to a Feb. 2 CSU news release.

Dr. Gabot developed a point-of-care ultrasound curriculum at KPSA that includes simulation-based training, advanced ultrasound platforms, structured clinical assessments and diagnostic instruction. He has also led point-of-care ultrasound workshops for the American Association of Nurse Anesthesiology and serves as the advanced practice representative to ASE’s POCUS Special Interest Group.