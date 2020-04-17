Anesthesiologist travels from surgery center to COVID-19 trenches in New York

Anesthesiologist Ricky Feltman, MD, left behind his routine duties at the Laser and Surgery Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., to join the COVID-19 fight at his former hospital in New York City, WPTV NewsChannel 5 reports.

Dr. Feltman, who is married with a 14-month-old child in Palm Beach Gardens, traveled to New York Community Hospital in Brooklyn.

In the first week there, he said, the situation "was something of a war scene" with more death than he'd ever seen before.

Fortunately, there are signs that the worst may be over at the hospital, he said: Death rates are lower, intubations are much less frequent and fewer patients are coming to the emergency room.

"There's definitely been a turnaround, and we hope it stays that way this week," Dr. Feltman told WPTV.

He plans to continue working at New York Community Hospital in a critical care capacity until the end of April.

More articles on surgery centers:

Tenet furloughs 10% of its workforce, including those involved in elective surgery: 6 things to know

4 hospitals, health systems opening ASCs

Optum CEO taking temporary leave, Q1 revenues hit $32.8B — 7 things to know

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.