Anesthesia industry updates to know

Michigan lifted restrictions for certified registered nurse anesthetists.

Here are six anesthesia industry updates:

1. New Medicare policy language could make it difficult for anesthesiologists to get reimbursed for facet intervention cases.

2. North American Partners in Anesthesia partnered with Maple Lawn Surgery Center in Fulton, Md.

3. North American Partners in Anesthesia and Wilmington (N.C.) Eye Surgery Center struck an agreement to serve a new ASC.

4. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill lifting restrictions on CRNAs.

5. Fifty-four percent of anesthesiologists are 55 years old or older. Here are four stats on anesthesiologist revenue.

6. Here's how the CMS surprise-billing law will impact anesthesia reimbursement.