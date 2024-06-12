7 CRNA updates in 2024

From substantial salary increases to newly launched education programs, here are seven updates on certified registered nurse anesthetists for ASCs to know in 2024:

1. CRNA compensation is on the rise across the country as anesthesia provider shortages continue to persist. Here are 10 key notes on why pay is rising.

2. The University of Illinois Chicago plans to launch a nurse anesthesia program with the help of a $10 million donation from Christine Schwartz, an alumna of UIC and a member of the department's external advisory board.

3. Massachusetts recently opted out of federal regulations that require physician supervision of certified registered nurse anesthetists. The state currently has 900 CRNAs, many of whom are the primary anesthesia providers in rural areas.

4. The average annual salary for nurse anesthetists has increased in each of the past five years, rising from $181,040 in 2019 to $214,200 in 2023.

5. Washington, D.C., recently removed collaboration requirements for all advanced practice registered nurses, including certified registered nurse anesthetists, allowing CRNAs to work independently when delivering anesthesia services.

6. Illinois and Massachusetts pay CRNAs the highest hourly wage, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

7. In January, U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Dave Joyce introduced a resolution that would recognize CRNAs for the role they play in providing quality healthcare.