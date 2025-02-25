7 anesthesia legislation updates in 2025

Since the beginning of 2025, lawmakers in several states have proposed legislation to address anesthesia reimbursement policies and regulations for certified registered nurse practice regulations.

Here are seven updates to anesthesia legislation in 2025 so far:

1. California Assemblyman Heath Flora introduced two pieces of legislation that aim to clarify rules and regulations around CRNAs in the state.

"Regulatory confusions and misinterpretations have not only threatened the availability of essential anesthesia services in California, but also risked patient safety," Mr. Flora told Fox 5. "These two bills provide much-needed clarity to address workforce challenges, rebuild trust in our health care delivery system, and ensure quality care without disruption."

2. Two Florida lawmakers filed legislation to grant CRNAs the ability to practice without physician supervision. The bills give CRNAs the authority to admit, manage and discharge patients from healthcare facilities. They also authorize CRNAs to perform preanesthetic assessments, order and administer regional and general anesthesia, and manage patient care during recovery.

3. In a bipartisan bill, legislators in Washington state are taking steps to ban time caps on anesthesia coverage. The bill would immediately prevent any provider from attempting to deny coverage or cap reimbursement based on the duration of anesthesia used during a procedure.

4. State lawmakers in New Jersey introduced a bill to ban payers from placing time limits on anesthesia services. The bill was introduced by state Sen. Carmen Amato and Assemblymen Greg Myhre and Brian Rumpf.

5. Illinois state Rep. Bill Hauter, MD, introduced a bill prohibiting insurers from setting time-based restrictions on anesthesia reimbursement. The legislation would grant the state's Department of Insurance enforcement authority to penalize insurers attempting to impose such limits.

6. Missouri lawmakers proposed a bill that would prevent insurers from restricting anesthesia coverage. Sponsored by Democratic Rep. David Smith, the bill directly responds to Anthem's failed attempt to introduce time-based reimbursement caps.

7. On Jan. 8, the Virginia House of Delegates introduced legislation to eliminate physician supervision requirements for CRNAs. If passed, the bill would allow CRNAs to practice independently, but in consultation with physicians, podiatrists or dentists, in accordance with regulations set by the state's Board of Medicine and Board of Nursing. This measure aligns with broader efforts in several states to expand the scope of practice for advanced practice providers.