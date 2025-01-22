Illinois bill opposes anesthesia time limits

Illinois state Rep. Bill Hauter, MD, a Republican, has sponsored a bill making it illegal for insurance companies to place a time limit on anesthesia payment coverage, according to a Jan. 21 report from NPR affiliate WGLT.

Dr. Hauter said the bill is in response to a policy floated by Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield in November 2024 that would have placed time limits on procedures using anesthesia in Missouri, New York and Connecticut.

Following blowback from patients, physicians and industry groups, Anthem eventually withdrew the proposal. Lawmakers in Missouri have also proposed similar legislation, opposing time limits.

Dr. Hauter is the only physician in the Illinois General Assembly. The legislation would give the Illinois Department of Insurance the ability to punish and penalize insurance companies if they violated the proposed law.

Dr. Hauter believes the bill should cover all types of anesthesia including regional anesthesia, spinal anesthesia and epidural anesthesia.