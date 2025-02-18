Florida weighs full practice authority for CRNAs

Two Florida lawmakers have filed legislation to grant CRNAs the ability to practice without physician supervision, according to a Feb. 18 report from The Capitolist.

Senate bill 718 and House bill 649 both seek expanded practice authority for CRNAs, allowing them to practice autonomously and administer anesthesia independently.

The two pieces of legislation also change licensing requirements for advanced practice registered nurses.

The bills give CRNAs the authority to admit, manage and discharge patients from healthcare facilities, and authorize them to perform preanesthetic assessments, order and administer regional and general anesthesia, and manage patient care during recovery.

Currently, Florida has more than 6,400 CRNAs working in the state, according to the report. A survey from the Florida Association of Nurse Anesthesiology found that more than half of CRNAs registered in the state cited supervision laws as a reason for deciding to practice in a different state.

The survey added that around 83% said they would consider returning if autonomous practice were allowed, according to the report.