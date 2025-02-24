California assemblyman offers bills to clarify CRNA role

California Assemblyman Heath Flora has introduced two pieces of legislation that aim to clarify rules and regulations around CRNAs in the state, according to a Feb. 22 report from Fox 5.

In July, nearly 1,000 surgeries were canceled after Modesto, Calif.-based Doctors Medical Center was cited by CMS, allegedly for using CRNAs to sedate and monitor surgical patients.

On July 2, the California Department of Public Health alerted the hospital that it misunderstood the guidance regarding CRNA credentialing. About 80% of the canceled procedures impacted Californians with Medicare and Medi-Cal coverage.

Assembly bills 876 and 1215 aim to clarify CRNAs' roles and prevent further disruptions in care.

"Regulatory confusions and misinterpretations have not only threatened the availability of essential anesthesia services in California but also risked patient safety," Mr. Flora told Fox. "These two bills provide much-needed clarity to address workforce challenges, rebuild trust in our health care delivery system, and ensure quality care without disruption."