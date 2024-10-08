5 numbers on anesthesiology pay

Here are five numbers showing the state of compensation for anesthesiologists, as reported by Becker's:

$472,000: The average salary for anesthesiologists in 2023.

5%: The increase in pay for anesthesiologists from 2023 to 2024.

66%: The percent of anesthesiologists who say that physicians as a whole are still underpaid, and 46% do not feel that they are paid fairly given their work demands.

$346,740: Average salary for anesthesiologists in Montana, the top-ranked state for physicians per WalletHub's March 18 rankings.

14%: The percentage of anesthesiologists who do medical moonlighting to boost their income. Another 14% earned more by adding hours to their current job, while 9% did other medical-related work, 7% did nonmedical-related work and 62% did not do any other work to boost their income.