100+ stats on anesthesiologist pay 

Here are more than 100 statistics on anesthesiologist pay from Medscape's 2024 "Anesthesiologist Compensation Report," data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and a report from healthcare consulting firm Veralon.

1. Anesthesiologists on average earn $471,000 annually.

2. Anesthesiologists saw a 5% increase in pay from 2023 to 2024.

3. Fifty-four percent of anesthesiologists are happy with their pay.

4. Fifty three percent of anesthesiologists said an incentive bonus is possible and 47 percent said the bonus is not possible.

5. How much potential pay mattered when choosing anesthesiology

Minor factor: 36%

Leading factor: 32%

No factor: 29%

Main factor: 3%

6. What anesthesiologists think about physician pay

Most physicians are underpaid: 66%

Most physicians are paid about right: 32%

Most physicians are overpaid: 2%

7. Anesthesiologist compensation for patient care only

Increased by more than 25%: 2%

Increased by 11-25%: 6%

Increased by 1-10%: 30%

Remained the same: 38%

Decreased by 1-10%: 12%

Decreased by 11-25%: 7%

Decreased by more than 25%: 4%

8. Is anesthesiologist income affected by competing physician practices:

Not at all: 57%

Somewhat affected: 32%

Considerable affected: 11%

9. Is anesthesiologist affected by other medical businesses

Not at all: 84%

Somewhat affected: 11%

Considerably affected: 5%

10. Do anesthesiologists feel fairly paid, given their work demands?

Yes: 54%

No: 46%

11. How anesthesiologists answered whether they take extra work to boost their income:

Yes, medical moonlighting: 14%

Yes, added more hours to primary job: 14%

Yes, other medical-related work: 9%

Yes, other nonmedical-related work: 7%

No: 62%

12. How much anesthesiologists earn in the 10 best states for physicians:

Note: Salary data was not available for every state.

Montana: $346,740

South Dakota: N/A

Nebraska: $422,040

Utah: $262,830

Indiana: $296,380

Minnesota: $393,290

Wisconsin: $374,230

Idaho: $407,820

Iowa: $379,890

Louisiana: N/A

13. How anesthesiologist pay changed from 2019 to 2023:

2019

Mean annual wage: $261,730

Mean hourly wage: $125.83

Highest-paying state: Wyoming, annual wage of $281,070

2020

Mean annual wage: $271,440, year-over-year increase of $9,710

Mean hourly wage: $130.50

Highest-paying state: Iowa, annual wage of $291,670

2021

Mean annual wage: $331,190, year-over-year increase of $59,750

Mean hourly wage: $159.22

Highest-paying state: Florida, annual wage of $363,570

2022

Mean annual wage: $302,970, year-over-year decrease of $28,220

Mean hourly wage: $145.66

Highest-paying state: Nebraska, annual wage of $422,040

2023

Mean annual wage: $339,470, year-over-year increase of $36,500

Mean hourly wage: $163.21

Highest-paying state: Nebraska, annual wage of $455,850

14. Here are two compensation breakdowns for anesthesiologists and CRNAs to know:

Annual compensation for anesthesia providers

25th 50th 75th 90th Anesthesiologists $409,000 $487,000 $560,000 $662,000 CRNA $197,000 $221,000 $246,000 $275,000

Annual increase in compensation from 2017 to 2022