5 highest-paid anesthesiologists in Minneapolis

The highest-paid anesthesiologist in Minneapolis earns $622,500 per year, according to Medscape's salary reporter tool, which is much higher than the mean annual wage of $302,970 anesthesiologists make according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here is what the five highest-paid anesthesiologists in Minneapolis earn each year, their amount of experience and their practice setting.

1. $622,500 annual salary; 36+ years of experience; self-employed setting

2. $617,600 annual salary; eight to 14 years of experience; employed setting

3. $613,500 annual salary; eight to 14 years of experience; self-employed setting

4. $609,000 annual salary; eight to 14 years of experience; self-employed setting

5. $606,100 annual salary; 29-35 years of experience; self-employed setting