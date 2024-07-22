5 anesthesiologists in the headlines

Here are five anesthesiologists who have made headlines in the last two weeks:

1. John Nedza, MD, an anesthesiologist in Oklahoma City, Okla., was convicted to up to 72 years in prison for stealing controlled substances. Dr. Nedza, who was contracted at an Oklahoma City hospital, diverted substances including fentanyl, ketamine, dilaudid and midazolam by falsely claiming the drugs were for patient surgeries.

2. The American Medical Association's immediate past president Jesse Ehrenfeld, MD, underwent a colonoscopy at the Milwaukee (Wis.) VA Medical Center in March, Becker's reported. The procedure was performed by Juan Trivella, MD, Dr. Ehrenfeld’s gastroenterologist at the Milwaukee VA.

3. Renton, Wash.-based Providence alerted 2,200 patients of possible exposure to hepatitis B and C and HIV after the health system's infection control practices may not have been followed by an anesthesiologist. The alert was sent to patients of Portland, Ore.-area hospitals, including Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center in Oregon City, Providence Portland Medical Center and other non-Providence hospitals.

4. CMS' rural pass-through program was created to incentivize certified registered nurse anesthetists and anesthesiologist assistants to work for small rural hospitals — Mark Thoma, MD, chair of anesthesia with San Francisco-based The Permanente Medical Group, joined Becker's to discuss why he feels physicians should be included, too.

5. From provider shortages to declining reimbursements, two anesthesiologists joined Becker's to discuss the threats facing anesthesiologists currently.





