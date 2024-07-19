Oklahoma anesthesiologist convicted for stealing drugs

An anesthesiologist in Oklahoma City, Okla., was convicted to up to 72 years in prison for stealing controlled substances, local Fox affiliate KOKH reported July 19.

John Nedza, MD, was convicted of 18 counts of obtaining a controlled substance by deceit or subterfuge.

Dr. Nedza, who was contracted at an Oklahoma City hospital, diverted substances including fentanyl, ketamine, dilaudid and midazolam by falsely claiming the drugs were for patient surgeries.

According to the report, the surgeries were not scheduled for or done by Dr. Nedza, and on at least six occasions, claimed to have disposed of the substances but kept them for personal use.