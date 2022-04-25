5 anesthesia updates for ASC leaders

From a vetoed bill to a $7.2 million settlement, here are five anesthesia updates:

1. Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have significantly eliminated requirements for physician collaboration with all advanced practice registered nurses, including certified nurse anesthetists.

2. Medical group Envision Healthcare added Charles McRae to its leadership team as service line executive for the anesthesia service line.

3. Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed into law a provision that allows certified registered nurse anesthetists to provide anesthesia services in coordination with a physician, podiatrist or dentist.

4. NorthStar Anesthesia added service to two Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare facilities.

5. Anesthesia management services company Care Plus Management, its founders Paul Weir and John Morgan, MD, and 18 anesthesia entities that Care Plus owned and operated will pay $7.2 million to settle allegations of kickbacks and false claims.