Wisconsin governor vetoes bill lifting CRNA supervision restrictions  

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers vetoed a bill that would have significantly eliminated requirements for physician collaboration with all advanced practice registered nurses, including certified nurse anesthetists, the American Society of Anesthesiologists said April 20. 

In a letter explaining his veto to the Senate, the governor said he rejected the measure because it would "allow practices functionally equivalent to those of physicians or potentially omitting physicians from a patient’s care altogether, notwithstanding significant differences in required education, training and experience."

