5 anesthesia partnerships to know from Q1

Anesthesia partnerships continued to take shape across healthcare the first quarter, with independent groups, health systems and ASCs striking new and renewed contracts.

Here are five new and expanded anesthesia partnerships from the first quarter of 2026, as reported by Becker’s:

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Premier Anesthesia formed a strategic partnership with City of Hope Phoenix Cancer Center. Medford, Ore.-based Asante renewed its multi-year contract with Southern Oregon Anesthesia to continue providing anesthesia services systemwide. New York City-based Manhattan Surgery Center partnered with Greater New York Anesthesia Services for anesthesia care at its facility. Dallas-based Symmetry Anesthesia, a physician-led anesthesia group launched in mid-2025, has partnered with eight hospitals and hired more than 250 clinicians within its first five months of operation. North American Partners in Anesthesia began providing anesthesia services at a Bon Secours hospital in Newport News, Va.

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