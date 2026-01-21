Physician-led anesthesia group adds 5 hospitals, 250 clinicians

By: Sophie Eydis

Dallas-based Symmetry Anesthesia, a physician-led anesthesia group launched in mid-2025, has partnered with eight hospitals and hired more than 250 clinicians within its first five months of operation. 

The organization onboarded five hospitals during that period and attributes its early momentum to a clinician-driven model that emphasizes clinical autonomy and operational input, according to a Jan. 21 news release. 

The group said it  plans to continue growing in 2026 by expanding operational support and creating new opportunities for clinicians.

