Premier Anesthesia, City of Hope Phoenix ink partnership

Alpharetta, Ga.-based Premier Anesthesia has formed a strategic partnership with City of Hope Phoenix Cancer Center.

The privately held anesthesia practice management firm will provide operational and clinical support to the center and serve a key role in the facility’s planned 2026 expansion, according to a March 26 news release from Premier Anesthesia.

City of Hope Phoenix Cancer Center is a nationally accredited oncology institution, providing care and therapies for blood cancer.

The partnership aims to ensure that anesthesia services improve clinical excellence and the patient experience at the center, the release said.

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