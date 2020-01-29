5 anesthesia acquisitions, partnerships in the past 90 days

Five anesthesia practices have partnered or been acquired since Nov. 1, 2019:

Austin, Texas-based Spindletop Pain Management Holdings and San Antonio-based Tricity Pain Associates announced Nov. 5, that they acquired Advanced Consultants in Pain Care in San Antonio.

Also in November, Melville, N.Y.-based North American Partners in Anesthesia acquired Orange Coast Anesthesia, a Los Alamitos, Calif.-based group of over 40 anesthesiologists.

NAPA later partnered with AdvantageCare Physicians to handle anesthesia services at a fourth AdvantageCare location.

As of January, Knoxville, Tenn.-based TeamHealth will provide anesthesia services at Brandon (Fla.) Surgery Center through a partnership with Jon Harmon, MD, and his team.

Durango, Colo.-based Mercy Regional Medical Center's anesthesiologists will affiliate with Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based U.S. Anesthesia Partners in the summer of 2020, when the health system becomes part of Centennial, Colo.-based Centura Health.

