What we know about ​​KF94 masks & more supply chain updates

Here are six supply chain updates from the last week:

1. KF94 masks are high-quality masks made in South Korea that are often described as being more comfortable than typical respirators. Here are five things to know.

2. Lawmakers are calling on the Department of Veterans Affairs to halt implementation of a $2.2 billion supply chain management system across its healthcare facilities.

3. Global supply chain issues likely won't clear up in the near future, the CEO of the world's largest shipping container company told CNN Business.

4. An investigative audit found the Oklahoma State Department of Health invested more than $5.4 million in personal protective equipment and other supplies early in the pandemic that the state has no record of receiving.

5. Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente has selected Michael Ortiz to serve as director of supply management for its Hawaii market.

6. Federal data suggests at-home COVID-19 antiviral pills aren't turning out to be the highly demanded game changers health experts anticipated.