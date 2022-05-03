USPI affiliate launches robotic-assisted surgery program

United Surgical Partners International affiliate Prince William Surgery Center in Manassas, Va., has launched a robotic-assisted surgery program.

The center performed its first case using the da Vinci surgical system earlier this year, according to a May 3 news release shared with Becker's.

The da Vinci system is guided by the surgeon's movements at the system's console, which are translated in real time while performing the procedure. The system uses a minimally invasive approach.