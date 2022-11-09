Top 25 drugs used in outpatient settings

Triamcinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, is the most commonly administered drug in outpatient procedures, according to a recent report by Definitive Healthcare.
Here are the 25 drugs most often administered in outpatient settings, followed by percentage of outpatient encounters:
- Triamcinolone acetonide, injection, 10mg: 12.3 percent
- Dexamethasone sodium phosphate, injection, 1mg: 8.1 percent
- Vitamin B-12 injection, 1,000mcg: 4.2 percent
- Ketorolac tromethamine, injection, 15mg: 3.8 percent
- Alfibercept, injection, 1mg: 3.7 percent
- Betamethasone acetate and betamethasone sodium phosphate, injection, 3 mg: 3.4 percent
- Ceftriaxone sodium, injection, 250mg: 3.2 percent
- Methylprednisolone acetate, injection, 40mg: 3.2 percent
- Bevacizumab, injection, 10mg: 2.9 percent
- Unclassified drugs, injection: 2.4 percent
- Testosterone cypionate, injection, 1mg: 2.2 percent
- Methylprednisolone acetate, injection, 80mg: 2.1 percent
- Medroxyprogesterone acetate, injection, 1mg: 1.7 percent
- Diphenhydramine HCL, injection, 50mg: 1.6 percent
- Regadenoson, injection, 0.1mg: 1.6 percent
- OnabotulinumtoxinA, injection, 1 unit: 1.5 percent
- Normal saline solution, infusion, 1,000cc: 1.4 percent
- Normal saline solution, infusion, 250cc: 1.1 percent
- Ondansetron hydrochloride, per 1mg: 1.1 percent
- Denosumab, injection, 1mg: 1.1 percent
- Palonosetron HCL, injection, 25mcg: 1 percent
- Iron sucrose, injection, 1mg: 1 percent
- Methylprednisolone sodium succinate, injection, 125mg: 0.9 percent
- Ranibizumab, injection, 0.1mg: 0.8 percent
- Omalizumab, injection, 5mg: 0.8 percent