Top 25 drugs used in outpatient settings

Triamcinolone acetonide, a corticosteroid, is the most commonly administered drug in outpatient procedures, according to a recent report by Definitive Healthcare. 

Here are the 25 drugs most often administered in outpatient settings, followed by percentage of outpatient encounters:

  1. Triamcinolone acetonide, injection, 10mg: 12.3 percent
  2. Dexamethasone sodium phosphate, injection, 1mg: 8.1 percent
  3. Vitamin B-12 injection, 1,000mcg: 4.2 percent 
  4. Ketorolac tromethamine, injection, 15mg: 3.8 percent
  5. Alfibercept, injection, 1mg: 3.7 percent
  6. Betamethasone acetate and betamethasone sodium phosphate, injection, 3 mg: 3.4 percent
  7. Ceftriaxone sodium, injection, 250mg: 3.2 percent 
  8. Methylprednisolone acetate, injection, 40mg: 3.2 percent
  9. Bevacizumab, injection, 10mg: 2.9 percent
  10. Unclassified drugs, injection: 2.4 percent
  11. Testosterone cypionate, injection, 1mg: 2.2 percent
  12. Methylprednisolone acetate, injection, 80mg: 2.1 percent
  13. Medroxyprogesterone acetate, injection, 1mg: 1.7 percent
  14. Diphenhydramine HCL, injection, 50mg: 1.6 percent
  15. Regadenoson, injection, 0.1mg: 1.6 percent 
  16. OnabotulinumtoxinA, injection, 1 unit: 1.5 percent
  17. Normal saline solution, infusion, 1,000cc: 1.4 percent
  18. Normal saline solution, infusion, 250cc: 1.1 percent 
  19. Ondansetron hydrochloride, per 1mg: 1.1 percent
  20. Denosumab, injection, 1mg: 1.1 percent 
  21. Palonosetron HCL, injection, 25mcg: 1 percent
  22. Iron sucrose, injection, 1mg: 1 percent
  23. Methylprednisolone sodium succinate, injection, 125mg: 0.9 percent
  24. Ranibizumab, injection, 0.1mg: 0.8 percent
  25. Omalizumab, injection, 5mg: 0.8 percent

