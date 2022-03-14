Supply costs make up 28% of ASC revenue and 3 more stats

Supply costs make up a median 28 percent of an ASC's revenue, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

The report, released March 8, uses data based on information available as of January. It is a compilation of recently published ASC benchmarks and industry figures.

Three more stats:

1. Salaries and wages make up 29 percent of ASCs' net revenue at the median.

2. Benefits make up 15 percent of ASCs' total compensation.

3. ASCs can continue to pay its operating expenses for 56 days, at the median, given the amount of cash available.