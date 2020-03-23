Supply Chain Tip of the Week: Prioritize streamlined operations

Streamlining operations and improving efficiency are always top priorities in a surgery center, especially when focusing on growing your business. But day-to-day tasks and urgent action items often push strategic streamlining to the back-burner. With this in mind, it’s important to plan ahead.

Take your peak times into account and set aside a few hours to observe your facility’s processes when traffic is lowest. Use that time to identify opportunities to improve efficiency and create a follow-up plan. This varies for each individual surgery center, but consider where time-savers could help streamline workflows and reduce waste.

Additionally, consider working with your distributor for a clinical review to further identify ways to reduce waste, uncover real savings opportunities, and improve efficiency and compliance. Cardinal Health has a team of dedicated clinicians and ASC representatives that can help you with this process.

