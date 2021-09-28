Supply chain disruptions may last into 2023 & more: 7 updates

Medtronic recalled a brain aneurysm stent device because of a risk of malfunction linked to 10 serious injuries and two deaths.

Here are seven supply chain updates:

1. The Red Cross said Sept. 27 that its blood supply is at the lowest level it's been at this time of year since 2015, as hospitals across the country face blood shortages.

2. Health Supply US, a medical supply manufacturer based in Mooresville, N.C., completed the delivery of 100 percent domestically made medical gowns to the Strategic National Stockpile.

3. Boston Scientific plans to acquire Devoro Medical, a Fremont, Calif.-based devicemaker.

4. Many companies that pivoted their business plans early in the pandemic to respond to shortages of medical supplies are now facing severe financial consequences.

5. The Defense Department and HHS awarded four contracts totaling $647 million to COVID-19 test manufacturers for a total of 60 million over-the-counter test kits.

6. Medtronic recalled a brain aneurysm stent device Sept. 20 because of a risk of malfunction that has been linked to 10 serious injuries and two deaths.

7. Supply chain uncertainties and disruptions may last into 2023, RoxAnne Thomas, a logistics manager at Gerber Plumbing Fixtures, told Bloomberg.