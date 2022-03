Specialty Networks has appointed Kevin Harlen as president of GastroGPO.

Mr. Harlen has more than 15 years of experience in private practice gastroenterology and more than 30 years of experience in healthcare leadership and management, according to a March 24 news release.

Before his new role, he was president of physician partnership and management service organization PE Gastro Management.

He will begin his position at GastroGPO on April 4.