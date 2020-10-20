PPE shortages compound physician burnout, stress — 4 study takeaways

Shortages of personal protective equipment are a significant contributor to burnout and stress among physicians and other healthcare professionals, according to a Medscape survey of 7,414 respondents in eight countries.

The survey was conducted from June 9 through July 20.

Four big takeaways:

1. In all eight countries, a noteworthy number of respondents reported lacking appropriate PPE "sometimes," "often" or "always" when treating COVID-19 patients.

2. The percent of respondents who said they've "always," "often" or "sometimes" treated COVID-19 patients without appropriate PPE:

U.S.: 23 percent

Brazil: 28 percent

France: 45 percent

Germany: 28 percent

Mexico: 40 percent

Portugal: 23 percent

Spain: 67 percent

United Kingdom: 34 percent

3. The percentage of physicians who "never" treated COVID-19 patients without appropriate PPE was highest in the U.S. (54 percent), Portugal (50 percent), Germany (46 percent) and the United Kingdom (45 percent).

4. Survey respondents indicated PPE shortages jeopardize not only their physical safety, but also their mental health.

More articles on surgery centers:

ASC leaders on top priorities during COVID-19 pandemic

How to stay competitive in an evolving market — 5 insights for ASC leaders

Getting ahead of outpatient trends: 5 best practices for migrating spine, total joints to your ASC

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.