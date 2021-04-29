Novax's shot could be next for FDA approval, US lifts pause on J&J & more: 5 updates on the COVID-19 vaccine

Here are five updates on the COVID-19 vaccine over the past week:

1. The COVID-19 vaccine supply is outweighing demand in more than 1,000 U.S. counties, according to pharmacy discount company GoodRx.

2. Novax may get its COVID-19 vaccine approved next. Here are seven things to know.

3. The U.S. will share its supply of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines with other countries once the vaccine is approved for emergency use by the FDA.

4. Sanofi entered an agreement April 26 to help manufacture 200 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, beginning in September.

5. The FDA and CDC have lifted the pause on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S., determining that the benefits of the shot outweigh potential risks.

