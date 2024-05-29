Nebraska ASC strikes 5-year partnership with Medline

Medical product manufacturer Medline has entered a vendor partnership with Lincoln, Neb.-based Urology, P.C., which operates an ASC, medical practice and oncology clinic.

The practice also provides services at 18 satellite clinics around the state, according to a May 29 news release from Medline.

Urology, P.C. has nine surgeons, 10 advanced practice providers and more than 100 local employees providing urologic oncology, voiding dysfunction and urinary stone disease treatment.

Under the five-year agreement, Urology, P.C. will have access to Medline's procedural and surgical packs, medical consumables and capital equipment.