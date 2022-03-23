More supply chain disruptions to come & 6 more updates

Restrictions to curb recent COVID-19 outbreaks in China will spur even more disruptions to global supply chains.

Here are six supply chain disruption stories reported during the last 10 days:

1. To help ease chronic blood shortages in the U.S., hospitals should partner with blood centers to increase donations and work with centers to host blood drives, America's Blood Centers said.

2. States will see a significant reduction in shipments of COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments from the federal government beginning March 21 after the White House's request for $15.6 billion in pandemic funding stalled in Congress.

3. The FDA is returning to normal facility inspection operations, which were significantly disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Several hundred providers of Evusheld, a COVID-19 antibody treatment for immunocompromised, were removed from a federal dataset March 16, making it even more difficult to locate the therapy.

5. Medical device recalls, whether voluntary or mandated by the FDA, ensure patient safety. Here are four recent medical device recalls.

6. These nine health systems are donating medical supplies and medicine to be sent to Ukraine.