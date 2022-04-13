Lazurite announces agreement with Champs Group Purchasing

Medical device company Lazurite is partnering with Champs Group Purchasing to offer Lazurite's products to the group's 20,000 members.

Lazurite said April 13 that the partnership follows the startup company's 510(k) FDA market clearance for its ArthroFree wireless surgical camera system.

"Lazurite is excited to partner with Champs [Group Purchasing] to extend our marketing and distribution reach across the United States," Lazurite President Leah Brownlee said. "As a startup, there is no way we could do this ourselves. The endorsement from such respected organizations means a lot in the healthcare market."