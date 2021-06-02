Latest supply chain updates for ASCs

A carcinogen was found in sunblock, and McKesson is opening a new distribution facility.

Here are five supply chain updates for ASCs from the past week:

1. The FDA said healthcare providers should stop using masks that haven't been approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health, such as KN95s, which has been allowed during the COVID-19 pandemic since mask supplies have been in shortage.

2. McKesson stated plans to open a 174,000-square-foot distribution facility in Holt, Mich., in the fall.

4. A carcinogen was found in 78 batches of sunscreen products tested by online pharmacy Valisure, with some batches containing more than three times the FDA limit.

