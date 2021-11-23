Global supply chain problems beginning to ease & 7 more updates

Here are eight supply chain updates from the past two weeks:

1. UPS Healthcare is opening a new distribution center in Louisville, Ky., with cold chain capabilities to expand global delivery of temperature-controlled healthcare supplies.

2. Global supply chain issues are beginning to ease, but shipping, manufacturing and retail executives said normal operations may not resume until next year.

3. The Veterans Health Administration has been slow to modernize its supply chain, and that could be putting the quality of veterans' healthcare at risk.

4. A spike in the number of flu cases could make the nationwide blood shortage even more severe.

5. The American Trucking Associations is one of several trade groups to sue the Biden administration over its federal COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

6. The White House Office of the United States Trade Representative has again extended medical supply tariff exemptions for supplies needed to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

7. Cardinal Health CEO Mike Kaufmann told Bloomberg that the company expects at least $100 million in extra supply chain costs in the 2022 fiscal year because of congested ports and pricier commodities.

8. A World Health Organization leader warned that there could be a global shortage of vaccine syringes in 2022.