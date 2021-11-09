FDA recalls heart pump battery packs & 7 more supply chain updates

Here are eight supply chain updates from the past two weeks:

1. McKesson opened a 174,000-square-foot pharmaceutical distribution center in Holt, Mich., the company said Nov. 4. The facility will bring more than 80 full-time jobs to the region.

2. Hospital supply chains aren't immune to the labor shortages that have forced health systems to delay surgeries and close facilities. Several industry executives told Becker's they've had to increase incentives in the face of outside competition to retain and recruit workers.

3. More hospitals are asking their communities to donate gently used crutches as a global aluminum shortage has stretched their supplies thin.

4. Getinge is recalling 137 battery packs for its intra-aortic balloon pump after discovering some of the battery packs don't work properly and could cause the device to stop working.

5. The FDA said Oct. 29 it is investigating certain medical gloves imported to the U.S. and is advising healthcare facilities not to purchase or use imported gloves from companies it has placed on import alert.

6. Mick Farrell, CEO of ResMed, is urging semiconductor manufacturers to prioritize sending supplies to medical devicemakers amid global shortages.

7. General Electric reported a decline in sales for its healthcare business as supply shortages made the company unable to fill all of its orders for medical equipment.

8. Premier and Resilinc said Oct. 26 they have partnered to boost visibility in the healthcare supply chain and help health systems avoid disruptions to their supply chain.