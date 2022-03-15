Explorer Surgical partners with pediatric orthopedic device firm

Medical software company and Global Healthcare Exchange subsidiary Explorer Surgical is partnering with pediatric orthopedic medical devicemaker Pega Medical.

Through the deal, Pega Medical's device representatives and senior-level clinical teams gain access to Explorer Surgical's digital case support platform, GHX said March 15.

"With clinical personnel located all over the world, the Explorer Surgical platform gives us the ability to connect and collaborate remotely and in real-time, providing our team with greater flexibility and efficiency, particularly when we are not on-site for a live case," Pega Medical's vice president of product development and marketing Fady Rayes said in a news release. "Our primary focus is on the outcomes for the children receiving our implants and Explorer Surgical will be a tremendous asset in advancing our work."