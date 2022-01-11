COVID-19 treatments rationed & 7 more supply chain updates

Here are eight supply chain updates from the last two weeks:

1. Michigan received its first shipment of paxlovid and molnupiravir, new oral medications to treat COVID-19.

2. The federal government resumed shipping all three COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments to systems across the U.S. despite evidence two of the three may be ineffective in treating omicron.

3. Lyon County, Kansas, declared a local emergency Jan. 7 after Newman Regional Hospital ran out of ventilators.

4. The U.S. government is finalizing a plan with the U.S. Postal Service to distribute 500 million COVID-19 tests to households nationwide.

5. About 800,000 to 1 million COVID-19 tests expired in a state stockpile, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis revealed.

6. Supply shortages and surging COVID-19 cases have prompted health systems across the country to ration treatments.

7. Officials in Chicago and Philadelphia are warning residents to be aware of fake COVID-19 tests and testing sites given the scarcity of supplies during the recent surge of cases.

8. After the end of a three-month agreement with the federal government to sell at-home COVID-19 tests at a lower price, Walmart and Kroger have raised the prices of Abbott Laboratories' BinaxNow testing kits.