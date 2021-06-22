China's COVID-spurred port closures will affect supply chain & 4 more updates

The U.S. is preparing for further supply chain strain as a COVID-19 outbreak in southern China disrupts port services.

Five supply chain updates:

1. Smiths Medical, a St. Paul, Minn.-based medical device maker, is recalling several lots of insulin syringes after discovering that some had skewed measurement markings.

2. Organon, a women's healthcare company spun off from Merck, completed an acquisition of Alydia Health, a medical device company.

3. Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health was named the winner of group purchasing organization Premier's 2021 Richard A. Norling Premier Alliance Excellence Award.

4. The pandemic highlighted the "urgent" need to modernize the Department of Veterans Affairs' healthcare supply chain, the Government Accountability Office said.

5. U.S. businesses and organizations are preparing for further strain on supply chains as a COVID-19 outbreak in southern China disrupts port services and delays deliveries.