Blood supply shortages, a defibrillator recall and 6 more supply chain updates

Here are supply chain updates that have been reported by Becker's since Aug. 16:

1. Hearing aids will soon be available to people online and on store shelves regardless of a medical appointment "as soon as mid-October," according to the FDA.

2. Bavarian Nordic, the only pharmaceutical company with an approved monkeypox vaccine, said it can't match the current demand and may move to outsourcing production last week. Read more of the company's Aug. 17 statement here.

3. UNICEF closed a deal to acquire 18 million malaria vaccines from GSK, a global pharmaceutical company based in London, Aug. 16. GSK is the only drugmaker with an approved malaria vaccine, called Mosquirix.

4. Here's a list of 10 health systems that have posted job listings seeking supply chain expertise as of Aug. 18.

5. Devicemaker InnAVasc medical was acquired by Delaware-based W.L. Gore & Associates, maker of Gore-Tex, Aug. 18. The financial details weren't disclosed, but Gore will take ownership of InnAVasc's arteriovenous graft.

6. An additional 1.8 million doses of the Jynneos monkeypox vaccine will be available for health departments to order starting Aug. 22, according to White House officials.

7. Vitalant's blood supply has dropped by nearly 50 percent since early summer, the supplier said Aug. 22. It urged that people donate ahead of Labor Day weekend.

8. Medtronic recalled 87,709 defibrillators Aug. 19 in a class 1 recall, the most serious type, after 27 complaints have reported the device delivering an electric shock at a too-low voltage. There have been no injuries or deaths associated with the recall.