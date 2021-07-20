Blood shortages postpone surgery & more: 9 supply chain updates

Two companies partnered to expand domestic production of nitrile exam gloves, and New York City's comptroller is suing the city and mayor.

Here are nine supply chain updates:

1. U.S. hospitals are being forced to postpone surgeries in the face of a national blood shortage. Read more here.

2. Nephron Pharmaceuticals, a drugmaker based in West Columbia, S.C., is launching a new company to produce medical-grade gloves and shore up the domestic personal protective equipment supply chain.

3. 3D printing was used to make millions of medical supplies during the pandemic, an FDA report found.

4. Hospital group purchasing organization Premier and Honeywell partnered to expand domestic production of nitrile exam gloves.

5. Mon HealthCare struck a joint-venture deal with Dasco Home Medical Equipment, a Westerville, Ohio-based maker of durable medical equipment.

6. New York City's comptroller, Scott Stringer, sued the city and Mayor Bill de Blasio, claiming that an emergency executive order signed by the mayor during the height of the pandemic allowing him to bypass normal procurement procedures led to the city overspending on medical supplies that were never delivered or never used.

7. Puritan Medical Products, one of the world's two major producers of COVID-19 testing swabs, is extending a furlough of 180 employees as demand for the tests falls.

8.Surmodics, an Eden Prairie, Minn.-based devicemaker, acquired devicemaker Vetex Medical for $39.9 million.

9. Here's what seven big orthopedic companies paid surgeons last year.