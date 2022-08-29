Average cost of prescription refill appointments by state: Report

The U.S. Healthcare Price Index has ranked the cost of prescription medicine refill appointments by region, with the Midwest and the Northeast being the most expensive areas.

Average cost of prescription medication refill appointments:

Mid-Atlantic region:

1. District of Columbia: $48.50

2. Delaware: $39

3. Maryland: $40.30

4. New Jersey: $52.30

5. New York: $42.80

6. Pennsylvania: $45.80

Midwest

1. Iowa: $41.30

2. Illinois: $40.90

3. Indiana: $43.20

4. Kansas: $51.00

5. Michigan: $49.10

6. Minnesota: $48.50

7. Missouri: $54.40

8. North Dakota: $37.50

9. Nebraska: $39.40

10. Ohio: $49.30

11. South Dakota: $47.70

12. Wisconsin: $53.60

Northeast

1. Connecticut: $54.40

2. Massachusetts: $46.90

3. Maine: $48

4. New Hampshire: $39.60

5. Rhode Island: $45

6. Vermont: $39

South

1. Alabama: $52.20

2. Arkansas: $60.70

3. Florida: $37.90

4. Georgia: $47.10

5. Kentucky: $49.40

6. Louisiana: $55.40

7. Mississippi: $61.30

8. North Carolina: $48.30

9. Oklahoma: $49.30

10. South Carolina: $51.20

11. Tennessee: $57

12. Texas: $38.10

13. Virginia: $45.30

14. West Virginia: $44.70

West

1. Arizona: $39.90

2. California: $45.90

3. Colorado: $40.10

4. Idaho: $44.30

5. Montana: $57.70

6. New Mexico: $39.60

7. Nevada: $43.30

8. Oregon: $41.10

9. Utah: $43.90

10. Washington: $41.80

11. Wyoming: $38.30