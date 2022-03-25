ASC supply costs: 7 stats

Supply costs make up a median 28 percent of an ASC's revenue, according to Avanza's 2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures report.

Here are six more stats drawn from Avanza's report and VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

1. Median ASC payments for drugs and medical supplies by region:

All facilities: $2,368,000

Atlantic: $2,416,000

Midwest: $2,466,000

Mountain: $2,368,000

Northeast: $1,403,000

Pacific: $2,007,000

South: $2,949,000

2. Salaries and wages make up 29 percent of ASCs' net revenue at the median.

3. The average ASC spends about $2.9 million on drugs and other medical supplies.

4. Drugs and medical supplies expenditures — percent of net operating revenue:

Mean: 26.3 percent

25th percentile: 20.6 percent

Median: 26.4 percent

75th percentile: 30.8 percent

90th percentile: 36.8 percent

5. Drug and medical supply expenses per case at ASCs:

Mean: $634

25th percentile: $371

Median: $533

75th percentile: $808

90th percentile: $1,029

6. Drugs and medical supplies expenditures — dollar amount:

Mean: $2,932,000

25th percentile: $1,491,000

Median: $2,368,000

75th percentile: $3,634,000

90th percentile: $5,432,000