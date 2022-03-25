ASC supply costs: 7 stats

- Small
Supply costs make up a median 28 percent of an ASC's revenue, according to Avanza's 2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures report.
Here are six more stats drawn from Avanza's report and VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
1. Median ASC payments for drugs and medical supplies by region:
All facilities: $2,368,000
Atlantic: $2,416,000
Midwest: $2,466,000
Mountain: $2,368,000
Northeast: $1,403,000
Pacific: $2,007,000
South: $2,949,000
2. Salaries and wages make up 29 percent of ASCs' net revenue at the median.
3. The average ASC spends about $2.9 million on drugs and other medical supplies.
4. Drugs and medical supplies expenditures — percent of net operating revenue:
Mean: 26.3 percent
25th percentile: 20.6 percent
Median: 26.4 percent
75th percentile: 30.8 percent
90th percentile: 36.8 percent
5. Drug and medical supply expenses per case at ASCs:
Mean: $634
25th percentile: $371
Median: $533
75th percentile: $808
90th percentile: $1,029
6. Drugs and medical supplies expenditures — dollar amount:
Mean: $2,932,000
25th percentile: $1,491,000
Median: $2,368,000
75th percentile: $3,634,000
90th percentile: $5,432,000