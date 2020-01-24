ASC supply chain tip of the day: Work with your distributor

Written by Rachel Popa | January 24, 2020

Chris Childers, Cardinal Health's national sales director of strategic accounts, weighed in on best supply chain practices for ASCs.

He shared the following tip with Becker's ASC Review:

"ASCs or surgical hospitals should expect their distributor to be able to help them achieve operational excellence through in-depth assessments of their supply chain and clinical operations. At Cardinal Health, these assessments help customers improve first-time fill rates, remove excess or expired inventory and find solutions to the space constraints in ambulatory facilities."

Interested in submitting a supply chain tip for consideration? Email Rachel Popa at rpopa@beckershealthcare.com.

