ASC supply chain tip of the day: How to cut streamline, cut supply costs

Too many stock keeping units to track and manage can affect the efficiency of an ASC. Decreasing the SKU count can help ASCs streamline operations and reduce supply costs, according to Cardinal Health's Mandie Shipp, RN, BSN, senior consultant in clinical operations.

Here is a tip Ms. Shipp shared with Becker's ASC Review:

"When you standardize by product and manufacturer — and consolidate supplies in packs — you'll reduce both SKU count and inventory levels."

